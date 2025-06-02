Shankar Mahadevan, along with his sons Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan, will give a musical tribute to the Indian armed forces ahead of the Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings clash in the IPL 2025 Final.

Ace musician Shankar Mahadevan is all set to give a musical tribute to the Indian armed forces at the closing ceremony of IPL 2025. On Tuesday, Shankar will be joined by his sons Siddharth and Shivam for the special performance, which is scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad before the start of RCB vs PBKS match.

The official account of IPL shared the announcement on their social media handles and wrote, "A Grand Final. A Grander Salute. As the final chapter of TATA IPL 2025 unfolds, we take a moment to applaud our nation’s true heroes, the Indian Armed Forces. Are you ready to witness an unforgettable evening where patriotism takes centre stage and music moves the soul, with the legendary Shankar Mahadevan igniting the spirit of the nation through his powerful voice and iconic anthems."

Notably, Operation Sindoor was India's decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor led to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres, and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan. After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.

The IPL 2025 was suspended for one week due to the tensions between India and Pakistan. The matches resumed from 17 May across six venues, and the final was rescheduled from 25 May to 3 June. The Indian Premier League will see a new champion on Tuesday as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings haven't won the tournament since it began in 2008.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan left India at peak of his career, lived 6900 km away in Switzerland, did everything alone for 2 years, then...