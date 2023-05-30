IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Sara Ali Khan filled with joy after Shubman Gill's team loses, netizens joke 'Sara didi bewafa hai'

Sara Ali Khan filled with joy as Shubhman Gill's team loses to CSK in IPL 2023 final

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal who are currently on a promotional spree for their upcoming movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke were seen attending the IPL final in Ahemdabad yesterday. As Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in the finals, Sara who was rumoured to be dating Shubman Gill was seen cheering jumping in joy and cheering for their win. Seeing Sara’s reaction to GT’s loss, netizens made jokes on the actress.

On Monday, Viral Bhayani posted a video capturing Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal overjoyed on CSK winning the match. The actress was seen clapping and smiling as the Ms Dhoni’s team defeated Gujarat Titans to win the title. The actress was seen wearing a white crop-top with blue denims and on the other hand Vicky Kaushal was seen wearing a black t-shirt along with a green oversized shirt and blue denims. The actress was seen expressing her happiness on the team’s win.

Netizens were quick to react on Sara Ali Khan’s reaction and since she was rumoured to be dating Shubhman Gill, who was in the losing team, fans made jokes in the comment section. One of the comment read, “Sara didi bewafa hai.” Another wrote, “Sara toh jb GT sixes maar rhi thi tab bhi khushi mana rahi thi aur ab CSK jeeti to bhi khush hai (Sara was overjoyed even when GT was hitting sixes and is still happy when CSK has won.” Another joked, “Gill to Sara-Gaddari Karobe.” Another wrote, “Gill (Shubhman Gill)’s team lost and Sara is happy, this means they recently had a breakup.” One of the fans also commented, “Shubhman Gill got out early because of Sara Ali Khan, she made the team loose the match today.”

Sara Ali Khan and Shubhman Gill were frequently seen together during their outings which sparked dating rumours. The duo neither accepted nor denied their relationship, however, recently, the reports of their breakup surfaced on the internet.

Meanwhile, Other than Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara Ali Khan also has Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino in the pipeline. In the movie, the actress will be seen sharing the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur and the movie also stars Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta among others in key roles.

