IPL 2022 mega auction: Juhi Chawla welcomes 'young owners' Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Jahnavi Mehta to KKR

Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta, as well as Shah Rukh Khan's children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, have joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Juhi took to Instagram to share a photo of the trio from the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions, describing them as a "bunch of young owners."

Aryan Khan is seated between Suhana Khan and Jahnavi Mehta in the photo. Suhana wore a white blazer over a top and blue denims to the event, with her hair loose and makeup on. Aryan wore a black shirt with a jacket and slacks that matched. During the occasion in Bengaluru, they were seen sitting at their table.

Sharing the post, Juhi captioned it, "Welcome to our KKR players, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana…and our bunch of young owners Aryan, Suhana and Jahnavi ..!!! Thank you Venky and allllll our KKR staff. Super grateful and Super happy…!! @shreyas41 @patcummins30 @nitishrana_official @___aryan___ @suhanakhan2 @jahnavi_mehta @kkriders @mysore.v @iamjaymmehta @iamsrk #kkr #ipl2022."

Along with Shah Rukh, Juhi Chawla is a co-owner of the KKR team. At the IPL 2022 super auction, which takes place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, a total of 590 players will be auctioned off, including 370 Indians and 220 internationals.

Aryan's attendance marks the first time he and Suhana have been publicly seen together since the former's arrest in a drugs case last year. Following operations on a ship in Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in October of last year, Aryan was apprehended. The Bombay High Court granted him bail 25 days after his arrest.