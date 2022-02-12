IPL 2022 mega auction: Aryan Khan makes first appearance after bail in drugs case, spotted with sister Suhana Khan

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were photographed at the Pre-IPL Auction 2022 briefing, which has now gone viral.

Aryan and Suhana are seen seated with other KKR management members in photos from the event that have surfaced. Aryan was wearing a white T-shirt under a shirt and a mask over his face. Suhana wore a mask with the KKR emblem on it and was dressed identically to her brother. Jhanvi Mehta, Juhi's daughter, sat at the table with the Khan siblings.

The star kids are representing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in place of their superstar father Shah Rukh Khan. SRK and his actor pal Juhi Chawla own the team together.

They were seen in one photo paying attention to the briefing while in another, Aryan was spotted conversing with a fellow KKR executive. The image was shared by the Indian Premier League's official Twitter account.

For the first time since Aryan's drug case, Aryan and Suhana have been seen together. Aryan was arrested in October in connection with a drug bust. The case sent shockwaves across the country. Before being released on bail, Shah Rukh's kid spent over a month in judicial custody. Every Friday, he was required to mark his attendance at the NCB office. Shortly later, he was given relief from the bail clause.

Suhana has also lately returned to Mumbai. She had relocated to New York for the purpose of furthering her education. The 21-year-old aspiring actress was reportedly spotted outside director Zoya Akhtar's office, implying a Bollywood debut.

Suhana was spotted for the first time at the IPL auction this year, but Aryan was in charge of the auction last year as well. He was seen with Juhi's daughter Jhanvi Mehta. At the event, Aryan and Jhanvi represented their parents.