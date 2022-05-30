IPL 2022 Finals: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman, Neeti Mohan set stage on fire with their powerful performance

Credit: IPL20/Instagram

What a power-packed performance! Bollywood star Ranveer Singh`s energetic and power-packed performance embarked on the beginning of the IPL 2022 closing ceremony.

The 36-year-old actor entered the arena with the flag of the Indian Premier League. He kick-started his energetic performance with his hit number `Ainvayi-Ainvayi`, performing to his numerous songs he shook legs to `Tattad Tattad`. Ranveer, then gave a `Bengali` twist to his performance as he went on with his hit song `Tune Maari Entriyaan`.

One of the major highlights of his performance came in, when he took the getup of Yash`s Rocky from KGF: Chapter 2 and entered the stage with his iconic hammer prop and gave an action sequence angle to his presentation.

Going further in his performance, fans got to witness his `Rajasthani-thumkas` as he danced to the tunes of his wife Deepika Padukone`s hit number Ghoomar.

Further going towards the South Indian Cinema, Ranveer shook his legs on the `Naatu Naatu` hook-step. Summing up his entire power-packed performance, he wrapped his energetic set with Bajirao Mastani`s Malhari.A.R.Rahman along with Neeti Mohan, Mohit Chauhan and other singers took over the stage after Ranveer`s super-energetic and entertaining dance performance.