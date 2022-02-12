IPL 2022 Auction: Shah Rukh Khan-Juhi Chawla's kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Jhanvi Mehta up star quotient

Not just Punjab Kings Preity Zinta, but Kolkata Knight Riders Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla too gave the IPL mega auction a miss this year. The dynamic duo was, however, represented by their kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Jhanvi Mehta.

The official Twitter account of the Indian Premier League shared a few photos from the pre-auction event in which Aryan Khan was seen in conversation with a man sitting beside him. Suhana was seen watching her brother talk. The star kids brother-sister duo opted for white outfits for the event.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders Twitter handle too dropped a few photos of their CEO giving some first-hand information and a 'crash course in IPL Auction strategies to the Gen Next'.

Soon as the photos appeared online, they went viral. One of the many reasons being it is Aryan Khan's first appearance at a public event ever since his arrest in the Mumbai drugs case. Additionally, Suhana too was in the news recently as she was spotted coming out of director Zoya Akhtar's office, sparking speculation that she will be making her Bollywood debut soon. Suhana recently returned to India post completing her higher studies in New York.

Check out the photos below:

As per the auction scheduled on February 12 and 13, a total of 97 players (up to Set No 11) will be put up for bidding on Saturday. The first six sets comprising 54 names will feature capped players, including the opening set of ten marquee names, with the remaining five sets on the day being uncapped players.

Players 98 to 161 will be up until lunch on Sunday. The accelerated bidding begins after lunch on Sunday, from 162.