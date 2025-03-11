The director also shared his list of nine new-generation actors, including Faraaz actors Zahan Kapoor, Aditya Rawal; Adarsh Gourav, who was most recently seen in Superboys of Malegaon, and Kill co-stars Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, who he believes are "ready to change the game".

Director Hansal Mehta has a message for those "predicting doom" for Bollywood: the industry isn't dying, but it's time filmmakers invest in actors, not stars. The filmmaker, known for films like Shahid, Aligarh, and Faraaz as well as the Scam web series, shared his opinion in a lengthy X post titled "Hindi Cinema Needs a Reset".

"For those predicting doom for Bollywood-pause. The industry isn't dying. It's waiting to be disrupted. The problem isn't the audience losing interest. It's that investment is being funneled into the safe, the recycled, the formulaic. "The future of Hindi cinema lies in betting on raw talent, bold storytelling, and directors who can take a script and direct the hell out of it. The past few years have proved: stars don't necessarily bring audiences; conviction does," Mehta wrote on Monday night.

The director also shared his list of nine new-generation actors, including Faraaz actors Zahan Kapoor, Aditya Rawal; Adarsh Gourav, who was most recently seen in Superboys of Malegaon, and Kill co-stars Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, who he believes are "ready to change the game".

"Hindi cinema doesn't need saving-it needs a shift in priorities. The formula is simple: invest in actors, not 'stars'. Write without fear. Direct with conviction," he said. "But it will take producers with vision, platforms that back stories over statistics, and directors who demand authenticity over familiarity. It will need solid financial discipline, intelligent exhibition strategy, marketing that is well thought out and not the template paid publicity that is making publicists rich and the industry much poorer," he added.

Calling Gourav a "shape-shifter", Mehta said he's not a star; he's a chameleon. "Hollywood is already betting on him ('Alien' TV series). Bollywood needs to wake up and match that faith. This guy is 'a lambi race ka ghoda' (he's in it for the long haul)." Kapoor, who made his film debut Faraaz, is "breakthrough name", he said about the actor who is receiving rave reviews for his first web series "Black Warrant".

According to the director, Rawal is a "disruptor" who is not looking for stardom, but roles. If Lakshya is a "relentless fighter", Juyal is an "unpredictable wildcard".

"If the right filmmakers put their faith in him, he could be Hindi cinema's next great action disruptor," he said about Lakshya. Hindi cinema needs to take more chances on actors like Juyal, Mehta said, because when they deliver, they create magic. The filmmaker's list also comprised "Jigra" actor Vedang Raina, who he called a "scene stealer", "The Perfect Couple" actor Ishaan Khatter, who was like an "untapped dynamo", Sparsh Shrivastava of "Laapataa Ladies" fame who is a "silent revolution", and "Munjya" breakout star Abhay Verma, who is a "wildcard". In his post, Mehta said the reset will need producers with vision, platforms that back stories over statistics, and directors who demand authenticity over familiarity.

"It will need solid financial discipline, intelligent exhibition strategy, marketing that is well thought out and not the template paid publicity that is making publicists rich and the industry much poorer... Talent that needs faith, not second-guessing-because if nurtured right, they're the future," he added.

According to Mehta, producers need to take the long-term approach and stop chasing weekend box office numbers. Platforms must back actors, not algorithms, and directors should cast actors for the role, skill, and depth, "not just familiarity".

