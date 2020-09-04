Headlines

'Satellite is...': ISRO Chairman Somanath gives update on Chandrayaan-3

UP Shocker: Two arrested for making boys drink urine, rub chillies on private parts over suspicion of stealing Rs 2,000

Wordle 780 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 8

Umesh Pal murder case: UP Police declares Atiq Ahmad's wife absconder

Orient Exchange and Fintiba GmbH Join Forces to Empower Indian Students' Aspirations of Studying in Germany

Bollywood

'Into The Wild': Akshay Kumar reveals 'rasode mein kaun tha' in a new still with Bear Grylls

In a witty reply to the now viral question, the Padman actor finally revealed the answer while sharing a still from the upcoming show "Into The Wild With Bear Grylls".

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 04, 2020, 08:15 PM IST

Akshay Kumar, who will be next seen in the popular television show, Into The Wild, with host Bear Grylls, has finally solved the mystery of 'rasode mein kaun tha'.

In a witty reply to the now viral question, the Padman actor finally revealed the answer while sharing a still from the upcoming show "Into The Wild With Bear Grylls". 

Shared a still featuring both himself and Bear Grylls from an upcoming episode where he appears as a guest, Akshay wrote, adding a reference to the "rasode mein kaun tha" viral video, "Rasode mein Bear tha? Any guesses on what is he cooking?" 

In the photograph, popular British adventurer and host Grylls is lighting a fire in the wilderness with some dried grass while Akshay looks on.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

`Rasode mei kaun tha,` is a viral spinoff of a scene from a television show `Saath Nibhana Saathiya` where a mother-in-law is seen asking her daughter-in-law as to who was in the kitchen when a particular instance happened. The latest track was created by musician Yash Raj Mukhate who created the song from the banter between the characters of the television show. It went viral on the Internet with scores of memes being created around it. 

Shot at Bandipur Tiger Reserve, `Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar`, will follow all military-style drills, with former British military personnel Bear Grylls taking charge along with fit and agile Akshay Kumar, son of a military officer, and somebody who has donned multiple hats, including that of an actor, producer, martial artist and philanthropist.

The buzz around Akshay Kumar`s episode is immense as the show featuring PM Modi generated historic high ratings for the infotainment genre whereas `Into The Wild with Rajinikanth` is the second-highest-rated show in the genre.The special show will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus App and September 14 on Discovery Channel.

