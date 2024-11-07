Aishwarya Rai, a prominent Bollywood actor, has been a known face in films of many languages. It all started after she won the Miss World title in 1994.

Aishwarya Rai has been one of the most beautiful faces in the world since she blasted on to the modelling circuit in the early ‘90s. She quickly became the face for many prominent brands. This is when she decided to go for the prestigious beauty pageants like Miss India and Miss World. Needless to say, she won both the titles with relative ease.

Aishwarya soon joined the Indian film industry and started working in Tamil and Hindi films. Within years she was approached by Hollywood filmmakers to work in big-ticket projects. She turned out to be one of the most known Indian faces on the global scale.

In this old interview, which was done during the promotional drive of Guzaarish in 2010, she talks about many aspects of filmmaking and her life. At one point during the interview, the host asks her about her mesmerising beauty, “how do you look so fab?”

To which, she candidly replies, “There’s a team to keep up the illusion. I will have to thank everybody that I work with. Well, thank you for your generosity.”

Guzaarish, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, released in 2010, and went on to become one of the most appreciated films of the year. Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s PS 2.

