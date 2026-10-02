Interview | Shashwat Sachdev says Aditya Dhar imagined Dhurandhar as 'greatest musical ever told': 'We were never chasing a number'

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Shashwat Sachdev opens up about Dhurandhar's massive music success, his creative partnership with Aditya Dhar, Future Machine, AI and staying fearless after a blockbuster soundtrack. He also reveals why he refuses to chase numbers or replicate his own sound.

The music of Dhurandhar grew far beyond being a soundtrack, becoming one of the biggest talking points around the blockbuster franchise. But for composer Shashwat Sachdev, the numbers were never the destination. In an expansive conversation with DNA, Sachdev reflects on the making of the soundtrack of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge and his evolving creative partnership with filmmaker Aditya Dhar, with whom he has collaborated on Uri and Article 370 as well. He recalls the first scene from Dhurandhar that shaped his musical journey and reveals how Dhar’s suggestion to treat it like "greatest musical ever told" opened up an entirely new approach to the film's music.

Sachdev also discusses the decision to feature powerful female voices, the challenge of reimagining songs audiences already love, and why the soundtrack's massive success has only strengthened his resolve to remain fearless. Beyond Dhurandhar, he opens up about his immersive live IP Future Machine, his vision for live music, the impact of AI on musicians, avoiding creative repetition and why he wants to keep beginning again with every project.

Excerpts from the Interview

Shashwat Sachdev, you've now collaborated with Aditya Dhar on Uri, Article 370 and Dhurandhar. What is it about your creative relationship that has evolved over the years? Is he the kind of filmmaker who gives you complete freedom, or does he arrive with a very specific musical vision already in place?

We can be lost together. That's probably what I value most about my friendship with Aditya. There are days when neither of us knows what the material needs, and we can say that to each other. He has both sides to him. Sometimes he gives me complete freedom to follow an idea wherever I want, without questioning it. At other times, he has a very clear musical vision. Sometimes he sees the way before I do, and I'm happy to follow him. I don't think knowing the answer makes one person superior to the person listening. We're both trying to find what belongs with the image and what the audience will feel most deeply. There's something divine in that search for me. Being friends means we can keep looking without having to pretend that we already know.

When Aditya first shared the Dhurandhar script with you, what was your immediate reaction? Was there a particular scene, character or emotion that became the starting point for the music and made you realise this film demanded a sound unlike anything you had composed before?

Yes. I still remember the scene Aditya first shared with me: Rehman Dakait killing a rival in the middle of a market. In that version, he puts the man's head on a tractor and smashes it. That was the first part of the material I encountered. I loved the visual and the way Aditya narrated it. When I think back to my first encounter with Dhurandhar, that's the image that comes to me.

Most Hindi films today are built around five or six songs, but Dhurandhar duology had almost 25 tracks. How did you approach building such a massive musical universe? How many songs did you originally made for both the films, and were there any that you were particularly disappointed didn't make it into the films?

I remember Aditya coming down to the road to see me off after a narration. Very casually, he said something like, 'Sha, I think we're making a musical. Treat it like a musical.' He asked what would happen if we thought of it as the greatest musical ever told. Imagine hearing that about this particular film. It opened up a whole way of looking at it. The writing is complicated, with the politics, the movement of the narrative and so many characters. I'd been thinking about whether songs could do some of the work we'd normally ask of a background score. Aditya's thought gave us a direction. We began placing songs against the situations and seeing what happened. We were never chasing a number. It could have been one song or a hundred tracks. We wanted to give the audience the best experience the film could offer. We made a great deal of music. Some pieces moved from one situation to another; some never found a place. I give Aditya enormous credit for being secure enough to let us work like that. You can feel that security in the way he works with everybody on the film.

Did you ever imagine the Dhurandhar soundtrack would resonate on this scale? At a time when audiences have endless music at their fingertips, what do you think made these songs connect so deeply with listeners?

I don't think we could have planned the scale of it. We were making music we honestly enjoyed. To receive that much love afterwards feels like a divine blessing to me. I'm grateful to the audience, and to the producers for giving us the opportunity and the space to work that way. When I think of the soundtrack, I also think of Shivkumar V. Panicker, our editor, singing ideas to us. Aditya and I would hear them and interpret them in our own way. Those exchanges played a very important part in what you hear. I can't tell you with certainty why the music connected so deeply. I can tell you how much we enjoyed making it and how many people gave something to it. When we talk about the success, I want those people to be remembered too.

Dhurandhar features both recreated versions of well-known songs and entirely original compositions. When you're reimagining a song that already carries nostalgia, like Aari Aari and Ishq Jalakar, how do you approach giving it your own musical identity while still preserving the emotion and legacy of the original?

These were songs we'd lived with. Most of them were deeply personal to one or more of us long before we brought them into Dhurandhar. That affection was part of how we heard them in the film. With Aari Aari, we'd originally written another song for the opening massacre. That song found a place elsewhere, so we were looking again at what belonged in the opening. Aditya suggested Aari Aari because he loved it. I have my own personal history with that song too. The qawwali section in Ishq Jalakar came quite late. We felt it could make that scene a defining moment in the hero's journey. With Na To Karvaan Ki Talash Hai, I also hear the life of an older qawwali tradition. That folk inheritance is part of what I'm responding to. I'm listening for what the song can give the scene. I don't feel I'm competing with the original or trying to prove I can put my identity on it. Sometimes bringing that music into a new situation felt like completing a circle; sometimes it felt like beginning another one.

Dhurandhar is mounted as a larger-than-life action film driven by powerful male protagonists - Hamza Ali Mazari aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna), Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal) and others, yet the soundtrack is strikingly led by female voices like Jasmine Sandlas, Madhubanti Bagchi, Reble, and Jyoti Nooran. Was that a deliberate creative decision to balance the film's masculine energy with feminine vocal textures?

You could hear it that way. I also feel that our generation has some extraordinary female voices, and I want them to have more space and recognition. Jasmine, Madhubanti, Reble and Jyoti each bring a very different presence to the music. When you see a famous male actor, there's often an expectation that you'll hear a male voice. I don't think that has to decide what we hear throughout a film. A voice can give personality to the writing and tell you something about a scene beyond representing the person on screen. I'm trying to do justice to what the writer wants to say and what will move the audience. We wanted to give those voices room in this film. It makes me happy that people heard them with so much affection.

Recent reports estimate that the Dhurandhar franchise has generated over Rs 325 crore for the Indian music ecosystem. When a soundtrack becomes this commercially successful, does it validate the creative risks you took, or do you consciously avoid letting these numbers influence your approach to the next project?

The difficult thing is to remain as fearless after success as you were before it. I want to keep the freedom I had through the first decade of my work, when I could experiment without knowing where it would lead. Once something has worked, it's tempting to keep trusting that answer. I keep seeking a spiritual connection with the work. It helps me stay humble and give the best of myself to the people who have trusted me with their film. I want to be open enough to begin again. If one person in the audience feels love because of something I've written, or has a moment of real happiness, that brings me closer to God. I want to keep that feeling close when I sit down to write the next piece.

Talking about your debut live IP Future Machine, the name itself sounds so interesting. How did its idea first come to you? Was there a particular thought, experience or creative impulse that made you want to build an immersive audio-visual spectacle?

My wife and I spent seven or eight months travelling through Europe and seeing festivals. We kept paying attention to what stayed with us after we left. I wanted to build more of that kind of live experience in India. I kept thinking about someone spending their money and giving us an evening of their life. We're familiar with a singer on stage with a band. I was curious about what else we could give them, and how involved we could make them feel. My audience is very young, so we began reworking the music with them in mind. That also meant building the things the show needed. There was the stage and production, but there had to be a catalogue of music imagined for that experience too. The music itself was part of the infrastructure. A lot of the production we needed wasn't readily available to us. I found people who believed in the idea enough to invest in building it. They put real resources behind something they could only imagine at first. I'm deeply grateful for that trust.

What do you want audiences to feel and experience when they step into Future Machine, and how are you bringing that vision to life through the music, technology and overall live experience?

I want people to feel happy they're there together. Someone has a whole life outside the venue. Maybe this is only one evening in it, but it could become a memory they carry for years. I feel responsible for what we give them to remember. You can return to a recorded song tomorrow or years from now. At a live show, the feeling also belongs to the people in that room, at that point in their lives. Even if they hear the same music again, they can't quite repeat that evening. So the music has to be imagined for the room. The sound, visuals and production all help people feel involved. I'm drawn to the electronic dance movement in Europe and the way people come together to celebrate through it. I want to keep building shows that give people that kind of joy.

Shashwat, Artificial Intelligence is rapidly changing how music is composed, produced and even consumed. As someone who constantly experiments with sound, where do you draw the line between AI as a creative tool and AI replacing human creativity? Do you already use AI in any part of your workflow, or do you consciously avoid it?

What I keep coming back to is the person who has spent years learning an instrument or training their voice. As so many things become easier to do with AI, I find that practice and devotion very moving. I want to sit with those musicians and understand what they hear. All the years they've spent with music come into the room with them. There's so much I can learn from that, which is why I'm drawn to virtuosos and want to work with more soloists. I'm interested in what I can offer them too. That exchange between people is a very important part of why I want to keep making music.

From Phillauri and Veere Di Wedding to Kesari Chapter 2 and The Ba***ds of Bollywood, you've composed across vastly different worlds and genres. As your body of work grows, how do you ensure you don't repeat yourself? And after the massive success of Dhurandhar, do you ever feel the pressure of audiences expecting a certain 'Shashwat Sachdev Sound'?

I'm sitting in another studio, on another day, with different musicians. There's another screenplay and another filmmaker in front of me. Even my own state of mind has changed. All of that gives me reasons to write something different. It would feel strange to ignore it and reach for something I wrote a long time ago just because it worked. I want to play my natural game and respond honestly to what's been given to me. That's how I want to approach the next film after Dhurandhar too. And then I think about the great composers who have thousands of songs in their catalogues. Mine is still relatively small. I have a lot of music left to make.

Last but not the least, if you had to pick your favourite song from the soundtrack of both the Dhurandhar films, which one would it be and why?

Vaari Jaavan. I have my best memories attached to that song. When I choose it, those memories are part of what I'm hearing. I can't really separate how I feel about the music from what I associate with it.