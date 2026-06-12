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Interview: Manoj Bajpayee on Governor, how expensive tickets, food affects footfalls, recalls craze of Salman, Shah Rukh, Amitabh's film in single screens

Manoj Bajpayee opens up on how he dealt with the 1990s economic crisis in real life, why cinema halls are suffering in footfalls, and recalls the craze of enjoying Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, and Shah Rukh Khan's movies in single screens.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 12, 2026, 08:26 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Interview: Manoj Bajpayee on Governor, how expensive tickets, food affects footfalls, recalls craze of Salman, Shah Rukh, Amitabh's film in single screens
Manoj Bajpayee (Image source: Instagram)
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Actor Manoj Bajpayee is all set to impress his fans again. This time with another challenge, bringing justice to the life of S. Venkitaramanan in the Governor. The film is based on former RBI Governor, who battles every possible obstacle to bring India out of the brink of bankruptcy in the 1990 economic crisis. Amid the hectic promotional tour, Manoj joins DNA India for an exclusive chat, discussing the film, his character choices, why the theatre business is dying, and why he's keen to do masala entertainers. 

Manoj Bajpayee on when and where he was during the 1990s economic crisis

Ask him whether he was aware of the critical phase India was dealing with. Where was he when India had to mortgage gold to survive? Manoj instantly replies, "I was in the Delhi theatre, and we were completely unaffected by anything happening around us. Because humari crisis toh bachpan se chal rahi thi (laughs). Phir bhi humne apne aap ko sambhale mentally and physically. I was fond of reading newspapers, and I only used to read headlines. I was aware of the crisis, that we had sent our Gold. But we got it back." He further adds, "We all know about it on a surface level. But when I read the script, I was blown away by the details and nitty-gritty of it. He was approved by (Indira) Gandhi, the contemporary brilliant mind, Dr Manmohan Singh. All the political parties came looking at this and looked upon the man, Venkitaramanan, who saved India, or else we could have been declared 'bankrupt'."

Manoj Bajpayee on how multiplexes killed authentic theatre experience 

Governor released with a special offer of starting ticket sales at the price of the 1990s. Yes, the first 25000 tickets will be sold at only Rs 50. Manoj recalls the fun of people standing in miles-long queues to get a ticket, and even fighting at the ticket window for the best seat in each movie. He adds, "Multiplexes ki wajah se woh deewangi films ko le ke kahi chali gayi. Woh lambi lines, khatam hone ka naam nahi leti." He counts movies that created a phenomenon, "Bachchan saab ki movies ho, aage ja ke Sunny Deol ki, Salman (Khan) ki Maine Pyar Kiya. Aamir (Khan) ki Qayamat se Qayamat tak, Shah Rukh (Khan) ki Deewana ka alag craze tha." 

Manoj Bajpayee on why he was so proud to see SRK's debut

Manoj proudly calls Shah Rukh 'apne group ka ladka' and reveals the craze for his debut film. "We're excited that our friend is debuting with Rishi Kapoor. Uske liye bhi mara-maari thi. Kyuki music superhit tha. Aur Divya Bharti ka craze tha. Woh ladki ki kaaran itni lambi line lagti thi." 

Not only cheap tickets, but a cap on food and beverages as well

Manoj argues that more than tickets, it's the refreshments that have hampered footfalls in cinemas. He asserts, "Tickets to sasti honi chaiye. But sabse phele jo sasta hona chaiye, woh hai aapke pop corn, cold drink, chai. Woh sabse zyada jaan marti hai. Lekin multiplex walo ka kehna ki hum apni property kaise maintain rakhegi. Mujhe bahut dukh hota hai ki jab pata chlata hai ki single screen band ho gaya hai. Single screen bahut badi blessing the humare liye. We don't know how to balance. We love to stay in extremes. Either it's single screen, or else multiplex." 

What does he expect from the government? Manoj reverts, "If the government takes initiatives to support and start small-sized and medium-sized cinemas. Log paisa lagaye, theatre banae. 140 crore logon ke liye, we have a handful of cinema halls," Manoj concludes with a smile. Governor will be released on June 12, 2026. 

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