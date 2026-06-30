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Internet slams Dia Mirza after she shares story of her 5-year-old son questioning delivery boy: 'Bichara, he didn't know...'

Dia Mirza has come under fire on social media after she recounted how her five-year-old son told a delivery boy to take away plastic packaging from their home.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 30, 2026, 01:29 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Internet slams Dia Mirza after she shares story of her 5-year-old son questioning delivery boy: 'Bichara, he didn't know...'
Image credit: Instagram
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Actor Dia Mirza has come under fire on social media after sharing an incident involving her five-year-old son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, during an appearance on Soha Ali Khan's podcast.

The actress, who has often spoken about environmental issues and reducing plastic use, revealed that her son objected when a delivery worker brought coconuts packed in plastic bags and accompanied by plastic straws.

Dia Shares Story About Son's Environmental Awareness

During the conversation, Dia spoke about her family's strict stance against the use of plastic and recounted how her son asked the delivery worker to remove the plastic packaging from their home.

Soha Ali Khan praised the child's confidence and awareness about environmental issues.

Social Media Users Criticise The Incident

However, the story sparked a debate online, with many social media users accusing the actress of promoting entitled behaviour. Several users felt that the delivery worker was simply doing his job and should not have been put in an uncomfortable position over the use of plastic packaging.

Others argued that environmental concerns should be addressed with kindness and sensitivity, especially when dealing with workers trying to earn a living in difficult conditions.

Some also pointed out that avoiding plastic entirely is difficult in modern life and questioned whether celebrities themselves are able to completely stay away from products that come in plastic packaging.

The incident led to a wider discussion online about privilege, environmental responsibility and the importance of treating service workers with respect.

About Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021 in an intimate ceremony at her residence in Mumbai's Bandra area. The couple welcomed their son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, later that year.

Before marrying Vaibhav Rekhi, Dia was married to producer Sahil Sangha.

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