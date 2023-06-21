International Yoga Day: Sarvesh Shashi says 'yoga gives you strength but won’t help you make 14-inch bicep'! Exclusive

Credit: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram

Sarvesh Shashi, the founder of Sarva Yoga Mumbai and celebrity fitness trainer, appeared at DLF CyberHub, Gurgaon, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, June 21. In an exclsuve chat with DNA, he talked about health, wellness, and the importance of Yoga in our lives.

On being asked about How do you feel about being associated with DLF for their first ‘Active Gurugram’ event?

Sarvesh replied, “It’s a great morning, it looks like a wellness Wednesday morning. It’s great and it is International Day of Yoga so I am happier and glad to be here in DLF CyberHub and doing this superb event of ‘Active Gurugram’.” He further revealed that he started doing Yoga when he was just 6 years old after he got inspired by his parents. But when he was 21, in the year 2013, he decided to choose it as his career.

While talking about the difference between the people who hit the gym and the people who do yoga, Sarvesh said, “Both want to keep themselves fit. If you will ask ‘Can strength come through yoga?’ I will say ‘yes’. Can Yoga helps you lose weight, I will say ‘yes’. But people don’t realise that Yoga is much more than just wanting to become flexible.” He mentioned, yoga can give you strength but won’t help you make a 14-inch bicep.

On being asked how you motivate yourself when you have bad days and you don’t feel like getting out of your bed or talking to someone.

Sarvesh said, “I don’t these are bad days, they are days because every new day starts at 12 am which is one of the darkest hours. So a new day starts with darkness so there are no bad days. So there are no bad days, it is just a feeling that you don’t feel like talking to anyone or crying. So let it be but observe why is it happening.” He also mentioned that Yoga is a 'great great great medicine for people having any sort of condition mentally.'