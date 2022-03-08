International Women's Day 2022: Bobby Deol talks about the most inspiring women in his life

International Women's Day is celebrated annually on March 8 to recognise the cultural, social, and socio-economic achievements of women around the world. The men in Bollywood are also not far behind in acknowledging the contribution of their mothers, daughters, wives, friends, and colleagues in their lives.

We, at DNA, recently caught up with Bobby Deol who has been garnering huge acclaim for his portrayal of a ruthless assassin Viraj Singh Dagar in the recently released film 'Love Hostel'. In an exclusive conversation, the 'Soldier' actor revealed that it is her mother Prakash Kaur and wife Tania Deol who have been the biggest inspiration in his life.

"I think my mother is the first person in my life, who I think every child looks up to. She is the one who makes you understand life and she is the one who gives you unconditional love and my wife. I am not saying to make them happy, I am being honest about it. I am honest about the two women who make a lot of difference to me in my life", Bobby told DNA.

Celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary with Tania in May 2021, Bobby had shared throwback pictures from their marriage on his Instagram account. Along with the wonderful photos, the 'Class of 83' actor had written "My heart,my soul. you mean the world to me. love you forever and ever. happy 25th anniversary".

The actor also keeps sharing adorable pictures with his mother on his social media. Marking her birthday in September 2021, Bobby uploaded a cute picture with his mom and had captioned it, "Happy Birthday MAA love you (a string of red heart emojis)".

Bobby and Tania are proud parents to their two sons named Aryaman and Dharam. When asked if his son Aryaman is also gearing up for his first Hindi film after brother Sunny Deol's son Karan's Bollywood debut, Bobby replied to DNA, "Right now my son is studying business management. and obviously, everybody would expect that I am an actor so my son would also be an actor. Every father would want their son to join the same profession. But I have seen the ups and downs of this industry and I know the uncertainty an actor goes through during his life while being in this industry."



The actor continued, "I want my kids to study, both my boys I want them to study first and educate themselves, understand other things so that if they do become actors and if they don't succeed, they should have something to fall back on. Even if they succeed as actors, if you have studied other things it can help you to do other things while you are an actor, we can't just be an actor all your life."