The Indian adaptation of the British TV series, The Night Manager, starring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur was racing in the Best Drama Series category of the International Emmy Awards. But sadly, the series lost the award.

'The Night Manager', starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala, was India's entry at the International Emmy Awards 2024. It was nominated in Best Drama Series category. However, it lost to 'Les Gouttes de Dieu'. The crime thriller was competing with three nominees, the French show Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God), the Australian show The Newsreader-Season 2, and Argentina's Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido Season 2 (Yosi, the Regretful Spy). Les Gouttes de Dieu was announced as the winner.

The team of 'The Night Manager' also walked the red carpet. Actor Aditya Roy Kapur looked stunning in a black tuxedo. The actor attended the event with his team of 'The Night Manager'.

Thrilled by the nomination, Anil Kapoor said in a statement earlier shared by his PR team, "It's just been brought to my attention that our Indian adaptation of The Night Manager has been nominated for an international Emmy. I remember when the offer came in, I was conflicted."

"It offered me the opportunity to play a character so complex, but also, on the other hand, the huge responsibility of trying to add newness and authenticity to a part that had been played so masterfully by Hugh Laurie. This validation from the Emmys in addition to the tremendous love that we have received from fans worldwide, is a worthy reminder that hard work always pays...I am ecstatic and hungrier than ever before for what's to come," Kapoor added.

The Indian version of 'The Night Manager', which is directed by Sandeep Modi, also features Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles. Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das, who won his first International Emmy Award last year for his Netflix special 'Landing', turned heads as a host at the International Emmy Awards 2024. He looked dapper in a black suit and left the audience in splits with his hilarious banter. He is the first Indian to host this prestigious event. Vir Das earlier expressed his happiness at the opportunity of hosting the International Emmys. "I am so happy to be hosting the International Emmys. It's a massive prestigious night to uphold makers from across a world that I believe is making its best content. I know first-hand how it can be life-changing," he said in a statement, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The International Emmys were held in New York.

Also read: Pushpa 2 music composer DSP slams producers of Allu Arjun film, takes dig at them for their behaviour: 'I am shameless'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us