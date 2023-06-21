International Day of Yoga: Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait talks about mental health, says 'if you can’t cry, that’s fine'

Credit: Kubbra Sait/Instagram

On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, June 21, actress Kubbra Sait, who was seen in Sacred Games, Gully Boy, Sultan and other films, appeared at DLF CyberHub, Gurgaon, where she talked about health and wellness.

DLF Malls presented the first edition of 'Active Gurugram' on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on 21st June in association with FindYourFit at The Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub. In an exclusive conversation with DNA India, Kubbra Sait talked about the importance of mental health.

On being asked about How do you feel about being associated with DLF for their first ‘Active Gurugram’ event?

Kubbra said, “The day is treating me very well and I thought it was the weekend because we are waking up so early to come and do it. It is mid-week but it doesn’t feel like mid-week blues. It is amazing, it is good.”

What keeps you positive?

Kubbra said, “I read, I eat well, I release things that serve me anymore. Everything at the end of the day is about survival. So when you have this feeling inside your mind and head ‘I am not good enough’ because they say ‘half the damage is done by you’. So change that feeling and say ‘I will be kinder to myself, I will be more loving to myself’. And that is the secret to my positivity. I don’t look for validation from the outside. It is important to for us look at where are because we cannot be at the same level but where we are at this point is it good enough. That is the question, that is what you need to check.”

She further said, “The other thing that I always do irrespective of what the day is not to make excuses to show up on the mat. You never miss a practice or a discipline for 2 days in a row.”

On being asked how you motivate yourself when you have bad days and you don’t feel like getting out of your bed or talking to someone.

Kubbra said, “It happens a lot many times. So I have started showing up for myself by saying that ‘ok you can’t do it today so don’t force yourself. Don’t be hard on yourself. You can’t cry, that’s fine. Let that moment pass, but let it be in the past. Grieving is a process. This whole idea of worthlessness is something that happens to all of us including me. If you stay in the center irrespective of ups and downs that is when you are being kind to yourself.”

She also said, "Don't do anything that makes you uncomfortable. Don't wear shoes that don't fit you, don't wear clothes that don't fit you, and don't be at places that don't welcome you. These are all choices. You are the author of your own story. You are every single day writing your biography. Don't let other people come and say 'Use backspace here, control+shift here, do this and do that. Take full responsibility of your story if you are writing it. Tell it the way you want to be remembered."