'Instead of being jealous, it’s better to work your way up': Disha Patani's remarks on nepotism

Disha Patani is currently gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu. The actress who is currently busy with the promotions for the film, in a recent interview, opened up about the long-standing debate about nepotism in the industry.

Disha, using her sister Khusboo, who is in the army, as an example cited that every industry has nepotism. "Nepotism exists in every industry. My sister is in the army. If she has a child, they will have an edge over others if they decide to join the forces. Instead of being jealous, it’s better to work your way up, on the strength of your talent," she said.

"We are all special and doing different kinds of movies. There aren’t too many Fridays with solo releases so there’s enough work for everyone. I believe in feminism and equality. At the end of the day, it’s the work that speaks. You’re lucky if people like you, that cannot come with birth or be bought," Disha added.

On the work front, Disha is extremely excited about starring opposite Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Acknowledging their 27-year age-gap, she said, "It was a dream come true to work in Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga. He was 65 then. Ditto with Salman (Khan) sir, the biggest star in our country. Age is just a number. When I’m 50, I’d want to work with an 18-year-old. After just my second film, I got to work with Salman sir in Bharat, which gave me my first commercial song, Slow Motion. I don’t know if I deserve this. I’m glad to get an opportunity to dance, actor, do action." Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is all set to release on February 7, 2020.