The clip that’s going viral on Instagram is from the 2005 film Bewafaa, featuring Shamita Shetty and Kareena Kapoor.

Every day, we see memes and short clips from movies going viral on social media. Recently, one such clip gained attention for its dialogue, which many netizens said made "no sense." This sparked a lot of discussions and reactions online, with people sharing their thoughts about the unusual lines.

The clip is from the 2005 film Bewafaa, where Shamita Shetty tells Kareena Kapoor, "Kyun itna tensed horahi ho Anjali. Baareeki kaa fark hai Paa aur Maa mein. Piya Miyaa, Piya Miyaa, Miyaa Piyaa." She then adds, "You do do cup me coffee peene waali apne pati ko befkoof bana rahi ho. Mujhe ullu samaj rakha hai, tamasha kadungi." This dialogue has caught the attention of many, with viewers finding it amusing and puzzling at the same time.

Sharing the clip, one of the social media users wrote, "dialogue writer of this film deserves an Oscar." The second one said, "We all felt Kareena when she said "Kahena kya chahati ho tum." The third person commented, "Kuch sense hai is baat mein?" The fourth one said, "Life is too short to argue, just say “piya miya miya piya, tamasha kar dungi and move on." The fifth social media user commented, "Once a legend said tamasha kar dungi."

The sixth one commented, "Kareena Kapoor ne bhi wese meme materials k liye godaam bhr k content diya hua hai." The seventh person commented, "Can someone please explain what does piya miya miya piya mean????"

Directed by Dharmesh Darshan and produced by Boney Kapoor, Bewafaa is a romantic musical drama that stars Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Sushmita Sen, Shamita Shetty, and Kabir Bedi.

