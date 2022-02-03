'Everybody isn't judging you': Freddy Birdy takes another indirect jibe at 'Gehraiyaan' actress Deepika Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan' that will stream online on Amazon Prime Video from February 11.

However, that is not the only reason why Deepika has been making headlines. Recently, the actress was in the news after she indirectly hit out at influencer Freddy Birdy who reportedly took an indirect dig at her first for the outfits that she wore during the film's promotions.

Now, Freddy has once again hit right back at Deepika, with a cryptic and indirect post. Taking to his now-private Instagram account, Freddy Birdy wrote in his Stories, "Everybody isn't judging you. Somebody is telling you the truth!"

Check out his post here:





Freddy's post come after Deepika wrote in her cryptic Instagram Story, "Scientists say the universe is made of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons." She had also added a '#IYKYK' sticker.

It had all started with Freddy Instagram Story in which he had taken a dig at the actress's fashion choices for 'Gehraiyaan' promotions. Freddy had written in a post under the title "Newton's Law Of Bollywood" - "The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyaan release date approaches." A part of Freddy's caption read, "Necklines and hemlines are Gehraiyaan."

While both Freddy and Deepika didn't take each other's names in their post, it was quite evident that they were hitting out at each other.

However, Deepika is not the female actress in the film. Ananya Panday, who has actively been part of the promotions, is a leading lady in the film. She has, however, not commented on Freddy's post.