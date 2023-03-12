'Inspiring me always': Anushka Sharma heaps praise on Virat Kohli after his first Test hundred in over three years

Anushka Sharma on Virat Kohli

After scoring his 28th Test century in ongoing India vs Australia test series, Virat Kohli's wife, actress Anushka Sharma celebrated her husband's achievement. On Sunday, Kohli hit his 28th Test century after more than three years. For the unversed, Kohli scored a Test hundred for the first time since November 2019.

To celebrate her husband's achievement, Anushka shared her proud wife moment on her Instagram. Sharma took a clip from the match and shared it on her story with the caption, "Playing through sickness, with this composure. Inspiring me always."

Here's Anushka's story on Virat Kohli

Virat dedicated his 28th Test century to his wife Anushka. Before this test match, the 34-year-old cricketer hit his last Test century against Bangladesh in Kolkata. As the former skipper finally scored a century after a long time, netizens and other personalities congratulated him. Kohli was also seen pumped up after reaching hitting a 100.

A video of him celebrating his feat has also gone viral on social media. The star batter received a standing ovation from the dressing room and the fans. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag wrote, "Class is permanent. This is an exceptional innings from Virat. Faith in the almighty, tremendous belief in himself. A special 75th international for the King."

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will make her on-screen comeback with Chakda Xpress. The upcoming sports drama is based on the life of former star cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Chakda Xpress will have a digital release on Netflix. The release date of Chakda Xpress isn't out yet, but the film will release in 2023. Sharma was last seen with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in romantic drama Zero (2018). Aanand L Rai's directorial tanked at the box office, but Anushka earned praise for her performance.