Inspired by Huma Qureshi’s Tarla, actress' father introduces this popular dish at his restaurant Saleem’s

Huma Quresh with her Tarla co-star Sharib Hashmi at her father's restaurant Saleem's

Huma Qureshi is currently awaiting the release of the upcoming movie based on popular chef Tarla Dalal’s life. Inspired by her film, Huma’s father introduced the popular veg dish in his restaurant.

Huma Qureshi’s father started his own restaurant in 1977 and now there are various branches of Saleem’s in Delhi. Saleem’s is known for its meat, but now, vegetarians will also have a reason to visit the restaurant as Huma’s father has introduced chef Tarla Dala’s popular dish Batata Musallam at his restaurant.

Tarla Dalal was a vegetarian and was popularly known for reimagining nonveg dishes as veg so that other vegetarians don’t feel as if they are missing out on something. She introduced Batata Musallam inspired by Murgh Musallam where she replaced Murgh with Batata, however, the gravy was the same.

Huma Qureshi who is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie, visited her father’s restaurant to try his version of Batata Musallam and said, “The journey of Tarla Dalal and Saleem's started back in the 70s. Today, 50 years later, looking at these two worlds come together makes my heart swell with pride. After watching the trailer, my dad decided to take inspiration from Tarla Ji and introduce her popular dish Batata Musallam at Saleem's. The power of food and how it brings communities together is one of the most beautiful things about India.”

Meanwhile, Tarla is a slice-of-life film on popular home chef Tarla Dalal who was the first woman to have her own cookery show and her own cookbook. She was also the only Indian to have received Padma Shri for her work in the field of cooking. Huma Qureshi will be essaying the role of Tarla Dalal in her upcoming film which is helmed by Piyush Gupta. The movie also stars Sharib Hashmi and Purnendu Bhattacharya, Veenah Naair and is scheduled to release on July 7 on ZEE5.

Read Tarla trailer: Huma Qureshi gets into skin of celebrated chef to perfection, promises inspiring journey of self-worth