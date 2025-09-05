Inspector Zende movie review: Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh's cat and mouse chase is perfect homage to Mumbai Police, taut entertainer balances comedy and thrill well

Forget Chulbul Pandey, Bajirao Singham, Vikram Rathore; Manoj Bajpayee brings the true essence of a policeman with Inspector Zende. A film that is funny, a bit frightening, and gripping at the same time.

Director: Chinmay Mandlekar

Actors: Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh, Girija Oak, Sachin Khedekar, Bhalchandra Kadam

Where to watch: Netflix

Rating: 3.5 stars

Set in the 1980s, Inspector Madhukar Baburao Zende (Manoj Bajpayee), a skilled policeman, is tasked with nabbing one of the most cunning criminals, Carl Bhojraj (Jim Sarbh), of his time. What unfolds is less about muscle and more about mind games, delivered with just the right dose of humour and humanity.

Netflix’s latest release, Inspector Zende, isn’t another generic cops-versus-criminals drama. Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, revisits the real-life manhunt for the notorious Charles Sobhraj but does so in a way that feels strikingly original. Instead of relying on overblown action or slick gimmicks.

The film’s biggest surprise is its tone. Mandlekar resists the temptation to go all dark and broody. Yes, the tension is intact, but there’s also a playful side. Where Inspector Zende truly wins is in its detailing. The retro setting of the 1980s feels authentic, right down to the production design and costumes. The screenplay is tight, the pacing doesn’t meander, and the humour feels organic rather than planted. The cat-and-mouse dynamic keeps you hooked till the final stretch.

Speaking about the performances, Manoj Bajpayee once again proves why he’s among the finest actors we have. His take on Inspector Zende is refreshingly restrained. He doesn’t swagger, doesn’t raise his voice unnecessarily—he plays the cop as an ordinary man doing an extraordinary job. Bajpayee’s Zende is patient, observant, and razor-sharp.

On the other side, Jim Sarbh slips into the skin of Carl Bhojraj, a version of Sobhraj that’s unnervingly calm. Sarbh doesn’t lean into clichés of a psychotic villain. Instead, he charms, manipulates, and terrifies without raising his tone. Watching Bajpayee and Sarbh go head-to-head is a delight—it’s not about punches or car chases, but about who outsmarts whom. Bhalchandra Kadam's comic timing as Constable Patil is on point. His banter with Bajpayee gives the film a warm, lighthearted texture without undercutting the suspense.

Speaking about the shortcomings, the approach of comedy with thriller may not work for everyone. Some viewers might wish for a darker, more intense version of this story, especially given the true-crime roots. The lighter touches do take away some of the menace one might expect. But to me, that’s exactly what makes Inspector Zende stand apart—it doesn’t just retell history, it reinvents it with heart and wit.

Overall, Inspector Zende is a smartly made thriller that relies on strong performances rather than cheap thrills. Manoj Bajpayee delivers one of his most effortlessly brilliant turns, This is easily one of the most engaging films of the year.