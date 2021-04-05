Urvashi Rautela ditches her glam avatar in new viral photo, dons sindoor and mangasutra

Bollywood beauty Urvashi Rautela recently shared a look on her Instagram account that is going the distance. Urvashi has made a name for herself by doing versatile roles in "Virgin Bhanupriya", "Pagalpanti", "Singh Saab the Great", "Mr. Airavata", "Sanam Re", and many other films.

In her latest photo that is breaking the internet, Urvashi can be seen draped in a simple saree with a black blouse that goes along with the color of the saree, however, what is eye-catching in this photo is a mangal sutra and sindoor. Urvashi captioned the post saying, "I have a bad habit that not many have these days. I keep my WORD."

The look is going viral as fans can't figure out what next Urvashi is coming up with, donning this de-glam look.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be seen in 2021’s most awaited cop-action-thriller web series 'Inspector Avinash' produced alongside Randeep Hooda. The actress is also excited for her international music collaboration 'Versace' with the Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi will also be making her Tamil debut in a big-budget multilingual sci-fi film the most interesting part about this debut is that Urvashi Rautela will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian. Apart from this Urvashi Rautela will be starring in "Black Rose" a bilingual thriller, and a Hindi remake of "Thirutu Payale 2". Urvashi Rautela will also be seen romancing with the famous Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa in the upcoming music video "Mar Jayenge".

Recently, Urvashi Rautela had grabbed headlines after 2018 rumours of her dating Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant resurfaced. According to reports by Pinkvilla, before the couple made their relationship public, Rishabh blocked Urvashi on WhatsApp. Reports stated that Urvashi's spokesperson had said that it was a decision taken by both parties to block each other on the popular messaging app. Reports had stated that Rishabh had blocked Urvashi as he 'did not want to take things forward' in terms of their relationship.