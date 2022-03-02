Inside visual of Shahid Kapoor's half-sister Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa's wedding festivities

The wedding festivities of actor couple Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur's daughter and Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor's half-sister Sanah Kapur began on Tuesday.

Sanah is all set to tie the knot with actor couple Seema and Manoj Pahwa's son Mayank on Wednesday (March 2).

Naseeruddin Shah's son Vivaan Shah on Tuesday evening took to his Instagram handle to give us a glimpse of the celebrations as he congratulated the couple.

Alongside visuals of the to-be bride and groom holding hands and enjoying dhol beats, Vivaan wrote, "Congratulationssss @sanahkapur15 @mayankpahwa_13 love you’ll Baa would have been soooop proud Sanuuu."

Sanah was seen wearing a pink lehenga teamed with a gold shrug whereas Mayank was seen sporting a brown suit.



Check out the video below:

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the wedding is apparently taking place in Mahabaleshwar.

"The wedding is happening in Mahabaleshwar and the family has already reached the venue. While the mehendi and sangeet functions are happening today, the wedding is scheduled for tomorrow. It's an intimate ceremony, which they have been planning for a while,” informed a source to Pinkvilla.

The Pahwas and Kapurs have been family friends for several years. It is reported that Sanah and Mayank had gotten engaged months ago and now will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.