Inside view of Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene's new luxurious apartment

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Sriram Nene have rented a new flat in Mumbai’s posh locality. The actress on Thursday gave glimpses of her new home on social media. As per media reports, the couple will be paying 12.5 lakh per month for their new home.

On Thursday, Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram and posted a collage of videos in which she was seen giving a virtual tour of her new home with her husband Dr Sriram Nene. Apoorva Shroff, their interior designer, can also be seen with them in their house tour. Meanwhile, Madhuri can be heard saying, “So it's all done now, and thank you so much, Apoorva. You were so good and it's very hard to do something in such a short time and I think you did a great job.” Also Read: Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff recreate ‘Sun Beliya’ on stage, video goes VIRAL

Madhuri thanks her audience and says, “And to my audience, thank you so much for being on this journey with us.”

A telescope, guitars, piano, and other instruments can also be seen in their home. Their apartment is situated on the 29th floor, the red carpet of their home is over 5500 square feet. They will be paying Rs 12.5 lakh per month for this beautiful home.

While speaking to PinkVilla, Apoorva, who designed Madhuri’s home, stated, “Honestly, I was surprised by how down to earth they were and how practical their requests were. The only constraint as such, was the timeline.”

For the unversed, known as the 'Dhak Dhak girl', Madhuri Dixit-Nene has given us a number of songs - Ek Do Teen, Tamma Tamma, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai - all of which have been recreated, but with very little success as compared to the standards set by Madhuri.