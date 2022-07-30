Inside video of Rakhi Sawant's luxurious house in Dubai featuring classy interiors

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Rakhi Sawant, a Bollywood actress, is known for her quirkiness and propensity to make headlines due to her ex-husband and current boyfriend Adil.

The actress just purchased a pricey home in Dubai, and footage of the interior has gone viral.

She may be heard in the video indicating that she has a 7-year loan after purchasing the home.

Check out the video here

For the unversed, a video went viral in which Rakhi’s car can be seen causing a huge traffic jam on a busy road while she was posing for the cameras.

As soon as this video went viral, netizens started slamming her. One of the social media users wrote, “Road tera baap ka hai kya.” The second one said, “Chalan banwa diya tumne bhai, wait kro ab kl ka.” The third person requested Mumbai Police to look into the matter and take action against her. He said, “This is bad she cannot disturb traffic for common people, Mumbai police should take action on this.”

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant has some different, funny, absurd views on Ranveer Singh's latest photoshoot. Sawant was spotted with her boyfriend Adil Durrani on Friday afternoon, and she shared her view on Ranveer. Rakhi stated that 'monkeys stole Singh's clothes.' Do you want to know more?

Well, a few hours later, Rakhi was again spotted by the paps, and this time, Sawant was in high spirits. Rakhi stepped out of a building, and revealed, "Ranveer dost hai mera... usne mujhe I love you bola hai." Well, if you beleive that she's lying, then this time, you are wrong. Singh actually messaged her "Love you yaar." Well, Rakhi had sent her video about supporting Singh to his Instagram, and the latter acknowledged her support by saying, "I love you" then he wrote another message that says, "Rakhi Sawant you are a rockstar." This made Rakhi's day, and she was boasting about it like anything.