Inside video of Karan Johar's luxurious revamped house by Gauri Khan

Karan Johar/Instagram

Fans were given a tour of Karan Johar's renovated Mumbai home by interior designer Gauri Khan. On Wednesday, Gauri shared a little video clip from inside Karan's home on Instagram.

The video opened with Karan and Gauri Khan seated in front of a centre table on blue and white couches. In addition, a lamp was put beneath the wire-framed, round table. Between the couches and the open window was a large potted plant.

Gauri could be seen in the video seated on a light blue sofa with Karan standing behind her resting against the piece of furniture. They could see a glass window behind them with a lamp on a table close by. Near the pair, a wooden centre table with a plant on it stood.

The word "Johar" was written on a wall toward the end of the film. A large potted plant and a centre table with a lamp nearby stood between two red-cushioned chairs that were positioned at either end of the wall. The next wall had a bright long mirror hanging from it. The video clip also included a view of a small cabinet with plants and a lamp.

Gauri wore a white patterned skirt, a blue blazer, and sneakers. Karan chose a black outfit consisting of a hoodie and pants. Yellow sneakers were also on his feet.

Gauri captioned the post, "One of my most cherished projects… this one was dear to my heart because of all that it brought with it… and of course, it represents the OG in the world of glamour - @karanjohar." Reacting to the post, Karan said, "My home is all YOU!! Couldn’t have asked for a more aesthetic force than you! The best you are Gauri! Love you! (red heart emoji)."

Also read: Karan Johar bashes Bollywood for the remakes trend, says 'we lack spine and conviction'

After seven years, Karan will return to directing with Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie is scheduled to premiere on April 28, 2023. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt are among the cast members of Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.