Inside video of Akshay Kumar's luxurious Mumbai home with stunning interiors

Akshay Kumar/Instagram

For the first time ever, Akshay Kumar offered fans a tour of his Mumbai house. On Thursday, Akshay shared a video on Instagram discussing his upcoming clothing line.

Akshay is seen going by his garden as he is surrounded by trees and a large statue at the beginning of the video. A statue of Lord Ganesha was placed in the corner of the doorway. There were various wall paintings and statues in the living room. The centre of the room was filled with numerous couches. Akshay entered a room that was close to the hallway. There is a mirror wardrobe in the well-lit space as well. A rack close by had several outfits hanging from it.

Check out the video here:

For the unversed, Akshay was present at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. The actor responded to a man who inquired about his movie Bell Bottom during an in-conversation session at the festival.

The man told Akshay, "I’m from Pakistan, your neighbour country. I have a request. You do fantastic movies like Pad Man and Toilet. There is an issue between India and Pakistan as well. Your recent movie Bell Bottom has certain things against Pakistan.”

Akshay then said, "Sir, it’s just a movie. Don’t get so serious about it. It’s just a movie. There are many things like that. It’s just a movie, sir.”

Fans can watch Akshay in Mahesh Manjrekar's forthcoming movie Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This will be Akshay's first Marathi movie. The Vaseem Qureshi-produced film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat is scheduled for release in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu theatres on Diwali 2023.

Akshay's next appearance will be in the upcoming comedy Selfiee, which also stars Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty. He also has the upcoming Gorkha from Aanand L Rai. Alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, he most recently appeared in the action-adventure movie Ram Setu, which did okay at the box office.