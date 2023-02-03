Inside Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's royal wedding venue Suryagarh Palace that can cost up to Rs 1 crore per day

Suryagarh Palace is hosting Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly all set to tie the knot in two days’ time at a luxury resort in Jaisalmer. Reports have stated that the couple will wed at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer with the festivities stretching from February 4-6. While the couple has still not confirmed these reports, the venue accidentally ended up confirming the wedding in an Instagram comment. On Thursday, the wedding venue seemingly made a faux pas on social media that confirmed the wedding is indeed taking place there when it replied to a paparazzo’s post with ‘see you soon (heart emoji)’.

Where is Suryagarh Palace?

The Suryagarh Palace is a former royal household converted into a heritage hotel. Nestled atop the Suryagarh Fort in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, it boats of a royal architecture with lush outdoor spaces. The Suryagarh Palace is often a hot choice for destination weddings of the rich and the famous. It can accommodate weddings and other celebrations for over 300-350 guests.

How much does a wedding at Suryagarh Palace cost?

While the rates of hosting a wedding in Suryagarh Palace is revealed on request only, many wedding planners and websites have details about it. Wedding Wire states that food costs Rs 5000 per plate there. Other websites give ranges between Rs 2500 and Rs 5500. This implies that price estimates for lunch and dinner for 200-250 guests can be between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 22 lakh. As per details on Weddings By Neeraj Kamra website, the average room costs between Rs 20,000 and 40,000, which means the expenditure for 250 guests would be around Rs 30-40 lakh. Add to that decor, music, and other miscellaneous costs, and one can end up spending Rs 90 lakh per day on a wedding here. Wedding planners say that additional expenses like security, which celeb weddings have, can take the costs past Rs 1 crore for a day.

When are Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tying the knot?

As per reports, the wedding celebrations will kick off on Saturday, February 4 and go on till Monday. The wedding itself is expected to be an intimate affair attended only by the close friends and family members of the couple. Reports indicate that some celebs will attend though, including Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor.

Sidharth and Kiara worked together on the 2021 film Shershaah and reportedly began dating around the same time. While much has been written about their romance, the two actors themselves have remained tight-lipped about their relationship as well as the recent wedding speculation.