Inside Salman Khan’s birthday bash: Actor cuts cake with niece Ayat, video goes viral

Superstar Salman Khan turned 56 on Monday, 27 December. The actor celebrated his birthday with friends and family at his farmhouse in Panvel with a midnight party. Now, videos from his birthday bash have gone viral on internet.

Salman Khan can be seen cutting cake with his niece Ayat, his sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's daughter. The baby girl Ayat Sharma shares her birthday with the 'Sultan' star as she was born on 27 December 2019, the day when Salman Khan turned 54.



Here's the viral video:



The actor had even stepped out of his farmhouse to greet the media waiting for him. The paparazzi sang "Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye, Baar Baar Dil Ye Gaaye, Tum Jiyo Hazaron Saal, Ye Meri Hai Aarzoo, Happy Birthday To You Bhaijaan" as Salman Khan posed happily in front of their cameras.

The actor didn't stop his birthday celebrations even after the snake bite incident on Sunday early morning. Salman was bitten by a snake at his farmhouse on Sunday at around 3 am. He was promptly brought to a hospital in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai from where he was discharged after around six hours.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Salman Khan had said, "A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now."