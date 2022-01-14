INSIDE PICS of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s first Lohri after wedding

COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted large-scale celebrations across the country. Our lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, haven't lost their festive spirit. The newlyweds spent their first Lohri together, and we're sure you'll be blown away by the peeks of their private celebrations. The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress took to her social media account a few hours ago to post candid photos from her Lohri celebrations with Vicky Kaushal. Vicky too posted one of those photos on his Instagram page.

For the uninitiated, Lohri is a traditional festival that commemorates the passage of the winter solstice and the coming of longer days.

Katrina Kaif is wearing a classic red suit with a warm jacket in the photos, while the 'Uri' star is wearing a sweatshirt and track pants. Katrina is seen standing close to Vicky in one of the photos, with his arm over her. The two can be seen looking at each other with admiration in the other shot. Though the exact location is unknown, it appears that the couple spent their first Lohri together in their sea-facing apartment.

The pair recently commemorated their one-month wedding anniversary. The actress had posted a heartfelt tribute for her love, Vicky, on social media. The actors married on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan, for those who are unaware.

In terms of work, Katrina will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’, which also stars Salman Khan. ‘Merry Christma’s is also on the cards for the actress. Vicky, on the other hand, will star alongside Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's romantic comedy.