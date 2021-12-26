Search icon
Inside pics of Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra’s Christmas celebration in Mussoorie

Shilpa gave us a glimpse of her Mussoorie excursion on Saturday. The actress posted multiple videos of herself hiking in the highlands.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 26, 2021, 12:42 PM IST

Shilpa Shetty spent Christmas at Mussoorie with her businessman-husband Raj Kundra, their children, and their friends. The couple can be seen posing in front of a Christmas tree in a photo shared by Shilpa.

 

 

Shilpa gave us a glimpse of her Mussoorie excursion on Saturday. The actress posted multiple videos of herself hiking in the highlands on social media. She later tweeted a photo of herself, Raj, their children, and friends posing in front of a massive Christmas tree.

 

She captioned the photo, “Christmas couldn't get better than this.” She also added a Christmas tree sticker on the picture that read ‘Merry Christmas’.

 

Take a look-

Whats-App-Image-2021-12-26-at-12-16-19-PM-3

 

She had also shared a photo of herself posing with actor Akanksha Malhotra while hiking in Mussoorie.

Whats-App-Image-2021-12-26-at-12-16-19-PM

She also posted a video of herself at Kempty Falls on a sunny day. Shilpa was seen feeding a goat in one of the videos she published. In the backdrop, there was a sight of Raj.

Whats-App-Image-2021-12-26-at-12-16-19-PM-2

Whats-App-Image-2021-12-26-at-12-16-19-PM-1

 

Businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested in a pornography case earlier this year and later granted bail, had broken his silence on his pornography case. Shilpa Shetty's husband issued a statement on a social media platform claiming that he has never been involved in the production and distribution of pornographic content in his life and called the entire episode as "witch hunt".

