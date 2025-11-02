Inside pics of Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday celebrations, Farah Khan kisses SRK, tells him to...; Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji enjoy midnight bash

Bihar Elections 2025: BJP hits out at Lalu Yadav over Halloween celebration, reminds voters of his ‘Mahakumbh useless’ remark
BOLLYWOOD
As Shah Rukh Khan turned 60, several friends and close associates of King Khan turned up at his Alibagh farmhouse to celebrate his special day with an overnight bash.
Shah Rukh Khan turns 60: November 2 marks the date when the heartthrob of millions was born, to rule them and Bollywood. It's Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday, and his friends and family have made sure to make each moment special by joining him in the celebrations. SRK's close associates and best friends rushed to his Alibagh farmhouse, and they all partied hard overnight.
Shah Rukh's friend and director, Farah Khan, shared a post with photos of her kissing him on the cheek, followed by another photo of the two hugging while looking into the camera. SRK is seen wearing a casual, slightly oversized dark grey t-shirt with a washed-out look and faint printed text on it, paired with loose grey pants. He accessorises with a thin silver chain necklace, a bracelet, and a white beanie that gives a relaxed, cosy vibe. What makes this photo even more special is the portrait of SRK's prince, Aryan Khan, and princess, Suhana Khan, in the background.
Farah is wearing a bright pink top with a bold white geometric pattern. Her outfit adds a pop of colour, and she keeps her look simple yet elegant, accessorised with minimal jewellery and natural makeup. The Om Shanti Om director shared the post with the caption, "Happy birthday KING @iamsrk .. rule for another 100 years."
Here's the post
Filmmaker and SRK's best friend, Karan Johar, also shared a photo from inside the big star-studded bash. On his Instagram story, Karan shared a selfie in which he's posing with Rani Mukerji. The two are likely dancing in the bash, and another actress photo-bombed. Karan shared the photo, writing, "Guess the photo bomber." The actress who was coincidentally captured in Karan's photo is Ananya Panday. Ananya and her family are extremely close to Shah Rukh Khan. Thus, her attendance was expected.
Do you know that November 2 also marks the birthdate of SRK's manager, Pooja Dadlani? Farah Khan dropped her photo with Pooja, wrote, "Happy birthday, Pooja Dadlani. Lov u (sic)"
Also read: Shah Rukh Khan turns 60: 5 life lessons from the Badshah of Bollywood