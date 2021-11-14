Inside pics of Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa’s expensive wedding venue in Chandigarh

Fans were waiting for confirmation that Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa were marrying amid wedding rumours. The assurance has finally arrived, and it came in the form of a viral video of the two exchanging rings. The video depicts the lovely ceremony location.

Guests at the couple's engagement reception on Saturday night hinted that the wedding will be held at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in New Chandigarh, despite the fact that the pair hasn't spoken anything about it.

The venue, according to the luxury stay's website, is located in the Siswan Forest Range, at the foothills of the Himalayas, and spans 8,000 acres. Private pools, Ayurvedic and health programmes, seasonal cuisine, and activities in the resort's surrounding forest are among the facilities available.

Take a look at some pics of the venue-

The property has a gorgeous waiting area.

The lawn is lush green, and there are fountains to add to the property's appeal.

The hotel's website also revealed that there are four distinct types of rooms, each with a different pricing.

(Photo credits- The Oberoi/website)

Rajkummar wore a white kurta-churidaar with a matching jacket and sneakers, while Patralekhaa sported a white off-shoulder gown with a short train. The theme was carried out by the guests as well. The ceremony was attended by actors Saqib Saleem and Farah Khan.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar have been together for almost 6 years. Patralekhaa had previously confessed to Humans of Bombay that when she first watched Rajkummar in the film LSD (Love Sex Aur Dhokha).