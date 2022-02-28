Inside pics of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s weekend in Bengaluru

Ranveer Singh spent a relaxing Sunday in Bengaluru with his wife Deepika Padukone, visiting his in-laws. The actor gave us a behind-the-scenes look at his day, as well as some photo frames from his in-laws' home.

Ranveer used his Instagram story to post updates from his trip, including Bengaluru sweets and delicacies as well as old family photos. In addition, he used the hashtag 'IYKYK,' which stands for 'If You Know, You Know.' In the story, he also included stickers for 'Sunday' and 'Bangalore.'

Take a look-

Deepika Padukone who was seen in the romantic drama 'Gehraiyaan' has compared Singh's energy to a cheerleader. While having a conversation with Indian Express Deepika revealed that she has a cheerleader in Ranveer. The 'Om Shanti Om' actress further asserted that she is able to make bolder choices, as she feels the same. However, Deepika accepted that she is less expressive than him. The actress added that Ranveer is able to articulate it nicely, and that's what makes him a tactile person. The actress even said that Ranveer expresses himself openly, likes to hug and kiss.

Deepika said that she. her family and Ranveer are totally different. The 'Race 2' actress further added, that although her family is senstive and emotional, they find it difficult to express it.

When the actress was quipped about her hubby favourite film, she choose 'Band Baaja Baaraat' over 'Lootera,' 'Padmavat,' 'Gully Boy,' and recent release '83,' and said, "I would say 'Band Baaja Baaraat.' I have seen 'Lootera, 'Gully Boy,' and all of his other films. She asserted that even though 'Gully Boy' is an all-time favourite performance of Singh, right now if she has to say, it would be 'Band Baaja Baaraat".