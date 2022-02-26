Inside Pics: Malaika Arora, Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor's photos from Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's bash go viral

Tinsel town's newlywed couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Akhtar met their near and dear ones from the film industry at the lavish bash hosted by their friends Dolly and Riteish Sidhwani Thursday night. The who's who of the industry was in attendance as they showered their best wishes on the couple for a glorious journey ahead filled with love and happiness.

Bollywood celebrities made a stellar appearance as the celebrations began. Namely, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ritesh Deshmukh with Genelia Deshmukh, Chunky Panday, Bhawana Panday and his daughter Ananya Panday, Sanjay Kapoor with his son Jahaan Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor, Farah Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Arjun Kapoor, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra with his wife P S Bharathi, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora were all part of the big post-wedding bash.

The guests also included Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Kunal Khemu with his wife Soha Ali Khan, Vidya Balan with husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor, the family of the groom Javed Akhtar with his wife Shabana Azmi.

The celebration witnessed many more celebrities such as Rhea Chakraborty, Ashutosh Gowariker and wife Sunita Gowariker, Anusha Dandekar, Seema Khan, Neelima Khothari, Shanaya Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Harshavardhan Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Alizeh Agnihotri, Anusha Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Vijay Varma, Tara Sutaria and Ishan Khatter.



Here are some inside images from the bash.

Farhan and Shibani got married in an intimate ceremony on February 19 at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's farmhouse in Khandala after dating for four years.