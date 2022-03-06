Inside Pics: Kiara Advani stuns in orange embroidered lehenga at sister Ishita's wedding

Kiara Advani's sister got married to Karma Vivan in an intimate private ceremony in Goa on Saturday, March 5. The 'Good Newwz' actress looked extremely beautiful in an orange embroidered lehenga at her sister's wedding festivities and shared some pictures from her family's special day on her Instagram Stories.

Kiara wore the outfit designed by Falguni Shane Peacock and stunned everyone with her look. Her celebrity stylist Lakshmi Leher posted a video on her Instagram handle collating the actress' pictures as she is seen posing in different angles for the camera. The reel has now gone viral on the Internet.



On her own Instagram Stories, Kiara posted a picture with her sister bride Isha who wore a lovely red lehenga with huge embroidery on her D-day. The sisters looked simply amazing in the photo.





In another photo, Kiara can be seen performing bridesmaids' duties as she applies 'nazar ka tikka', i.e kohl on her sister's neck. Alongside the photo, the 'Kabir Singh' actress wrote 'Nazar Na Lage' and tagged her sister ishita.





Kiara, who is rumoured to be dating her 'Shershaah' co-star Sidharth Malhotra, can also be seen standing in front of a window in another photo and looking outside the festivities.







Earlier, the actress had dropped a sizzling hot video on Instagram giving fans a glimpse of her look from the Sangeet ceremony. "When you’re ready in time to get a reel in," she had captioned the post. She was also seen performing at her sister's pre-wedding ceremony in the videos doing rounds on the internet.



READ | Kiara Advani looks oh-so-glamorous in pink cut-out gown, watch video

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen in the horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' opposite Kartik Aaryan, the romantic-comedy 'Govinda Naam Mera' opposite Vicky Kaushal and the relationship drama 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' opposite Varun Dhawan in 2022.