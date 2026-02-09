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Inside pics from Sonam Kapoor's baby shower: Mom-to-be stuns in customised lehenga; Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar in attendance

Surrounded by husband Anand Ahuja and father Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor radiated a distinct maternity glow as she greeted a guest list including cousins Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and B-town friends including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Shabana Azmi.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 09, 2026, 03:43 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Inside pics from Sonam Kapoor's baby shower: Mom-to-be stuns in customised lehenga; Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar in attendance
Sonam Kapoor baby shower
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Sonam Kapoor's Mumbai home turned into a picture of quiet celebration and couture as she marked her second baby shower with an intimate yet star-studded godh bharai ceremony. The Kapoor household was transformed on Sunday into a floral sanctuary, featuring lavish arrangements and whimsical hanging paper birds that set a warm, ethereal tone for the traditional puja.

Surrounded by husband Anand Ahuja and father Anil Kapoor, the 40-year-old mom-to-be radiated a distinct maternity glow as she greeted a guest list including cousins Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and B-town friends including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, and veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

The highlight of the afternoon was undoubtedly Sonam's custom-designed lime green lehenga. Crafted from a fluid, lightweight fabric, the ensemble featured delicate pastel floral embroidery scattered across the skirt, paired with a matching embroidered choli. Instead of a traditional dupatta, Sonam opted for a floor-length cape styled in a relaxed pallu drape, offering ease of movement while adding a contemporary silhouette. 

The high-waisted lehenga was designed to cradle and highlight her baby bump. Sonam wore her hair in a sleek bun, paired with a small red bindi and a striking red lip. Heavy gold jewellery, including a statement necklace, matching earrings, stacked bangles, and rings completed the look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied their knot in 2018 and welcomed their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in 2022. She announced her second pregnancy in November 2025 when she posted pictures in a pink outfit inspired by Princess Diana and wrote "Mother" with a kissing face emoji. 

READ | Vikrant Massey breaks silence on reports of being replaced by Raghav Juyal as Meghanada in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Deol-starrer Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

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