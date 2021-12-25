Inside pics from Soha Ali Khan’s Christmas bash with Kunal Kemmu, daughter Inaaya, mom Sharmila Tagore

Bollywood superstars are unable to keep calm as the season of gifts, love, and joy approaches. They enjoy this lovely event with their loved ones, and star Soha Ali Khan was no exception. She recently went to Pataudi house with her spouse Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Kemmu to celebrate Christmas with senior icon Sharmila Tagore. Soha has shared some wonderful photos from the Palace's Christmas events that will make your heart melt.

The Christmas celebrations, which featured Soha and her family in a lovely twinning avatar, were certainly cute. Kunal sported cool shades and a Santa cap, while Soha wore a reindeer horned hair band.

Saif Ali Khan's sister posted photos of her Christmas celebrations on Instagram and wrote, “We wish you a Merry Christmas !! @kunalkemmu (sic).” While Malang actor shared some goofy photos of the family on his handle and the caption read, “Christmas pyjama’s squad #merrychristmas (sic).”

Here are the photos-

Soha also shared a series of anecdotes with her admirers, giving them an inside look at her Christmas celebrations. A snapshot of Inaaya standing near the tree with a wide smile, another of Kunal smiling with Christmas gifts in his hand, and yet another of the pair relaxing alongside a campfire in the garden.