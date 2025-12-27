Inside pics from Salman Khan's 60th birthday bash with MS Dhoni, Sanjay Dutt, Randeep Hooda, Sangeeta Bijlani, Huma Qureshi

Salman Khan cut the cake with the paparazzi outside his Panvel farmouse on his 60th birthday. The supertar's entire family including Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan, Arpita Khan, Sohail Khan, and several celebrities attended his grand birthday bash.

Salman Khan rang in his 60th birthday in grand style on Saturday, December 27. The superstar threw a lavish birthday bash at his Panvel farmhouse on Friday night, attended by close family, friends, and a host of Bollywood celebrities. As the clock struck midnight, the Sultan star stepped out under tight security and shared the special moment by cutting his birthday cake with the paparazzi, delighting fans and shutterbugs alike.

Adding to the warmth of the evening, Salman’s parents, veteran writer Salim Khan and Salma Khan, were present along with his step mother Helen, turning the celebration into an intimate and emotional family affair. Arbaaz Khan arrived with his wife Sshura Khan, while Sohail Khan was also spotted outside the farmhouse. Salman's nephews Arhaan Khan and Nirvaan Khan also attended the bash. Alvira Khan Agnihotri was also seen arriving to celebrate her brother's birthday. Arpita Khan marked her presence along with husband Aayush Sharma, making it a complete family gathering.

The star-studded guest list featured several names from the Hindi film industry, such as Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Huma Qureshi, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Varun Sharma, Salman's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, and others. Adding more star power to the evening was the former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, who arrived with his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva.

Meanwhile, the teaser of Salman's next film Battle of Galwan is expected to release today on December 27, coinciding with his 60th birthday. Based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China, the war drama is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and stars Chitrangda Singh as the leading lady. Salman is hoping to make his grand comeback with Battle of Galwan as his last few films such as Sikandar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Race 3, and Radhe have been massive commercial and critical failures.

