Inside photos, videos of AR Rahman's daughter Khatija's wedding reception

AR Rahman's daughter Khatija has married Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. The happy news was shared on Instagram, along with a photo of the family from the nikah ceremony. AR Rahman has now shared a video from his daughter's wedding reception and it is going viral.

Khatija’s friends, family and other people have also posted a bunch of photos on their Instagram accounts.

Sharing a picture from the ceremony, Rahman had written, "May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan #nikkahceremony #marraige (sic)."

AR Rahman, his wife Saira Banu, and their children Ameen and Rahima are seen posing with the newlyweds in the shot. Rahman's mother, Kareema's picture kept beside the newlywed couple for her blessings.

Khatija also shared a photo with her husband and wrote, "The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man @riyasdeenriyan."





In January of this year, Khatija announced her engagement to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, an ambitious entrepreneur and audio engineer. Only close family members and friends were present at the engagement ceremony, which was a private occasion.

Khatija announced her engagement on her Instagram account on December 29, and it was attended by close relatives and friends.



Sharing the photo, she wrote, "With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones (sic)."