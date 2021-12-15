INSIDE PHOTOS of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s luxurious sea-facing 4BHK Mumbai home

After the much-celebrated, grandeur wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the couple is back in the city. Yesterday (December 14) the couple happily posed for the media, and they have started their life by moving in their luxurious lovenest. As per the report of india.com, the couple has rented an apartment on the 8th floor of Raj Mahal Apartment, Juhu. The duo will be the neighbour of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, and they have rented the house for the next 5 years.

A video about the property had surfaced on the net, and the luxurious house is loaded with all amenities, a dining area, a huge living room, six washrooms, a puja room, spacious bedrooms, and two servants rooms. The building also includes a Rooftop Patio with a swimming pool, a well-furnished gymnasium, private beach access, ample basement car parking. Even the pictures of the house spread like a fire on the net. Have a look. (Image credit: Viral Bhayani)

The property belongs to Ashish Group, and the lovebirds have rented the lavish sea-facing, 7000 sq ft apartment for 8 Lakh rupees per month and 1.75 CR as the security deposit. Without any further delay, let's take you on a tour of the house.

Isn't the house GRAND in every aspect? It seems that the duo will keep setting couple goals for their fans. The pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding has crashed the internet, and netizens can't get over the lovey-dovey moments of the couple.

The much-celebrated marriage of Vicky and Katrina happened on December 9 in Six Senses Fort Barwara.