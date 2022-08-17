Inside photos of Saif Ali Khan’s birthday celebration with Taimur, Jeh, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim go viral

Credit: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, on August 16, celebrated his birthday with his family. Inside photos of him celebrating birthday with Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Saba Ali Khan are going viral on social media.

Saif Ali Khan’s birthday photos have been shared by his younger sister and Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan with the caption, “Happy birthday bhai (brother), who is not on Instagram,” with a wink emoji. In one of the photos, Kunal, Soha and Ibrahim can be seen singing for the birthday boy. Fans also wished the actor, one of them wrote, “Happy birthday Saifu jaan my always favourite.”

The second person said, “Happy birthday saif sir . May god shower his blessings upon you and may keep you in good health.” The third one commented, “Lovely, but who wears those sneakers at home? Chappal wappal pehno yrr. easy raho.”

On Thursday, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan posted photos of their gathering to their Instagram page. On Friday, Kunal posted a fresh image from the festivities on social media with a hilarious caption. The picture showed Kunal and Saif sitting on a couch and matching in white.

Saif Ali Khan was holding a slice of samosa as well, and on the table next to him were a plate of chutney and a nearly empty cup of tea. Another samosa was visible on a plate on the table, and a bowl of chutney and an empty plate were set down in front of Kunal. T final samosa in the tray caught both Kunal and Saif's attention.

In the caption, Kunal joked about his their love for samosa. He wrote, "The curious case of the last samosa. To eat or not to eat..? P.S. It’s a rhetorical question since it was obviously consumed...but by whom." He added the hashtags, "#partnerincrime" and "#samosa." Saba Ali Khan also commented on the post. She wrote, Eaten ...but curious case of how many??? And whom.. hmm."

Soha and Saba had posted images from the Raksha Bandhan festivities in which they could be seen tying rakhi to Saif. Inaaya and Taimur and Jeh celebrated the rakhi together, according to photos posted by Soha.