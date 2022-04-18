Inside photos of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Easter celebrations

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, celebrated Easter together. She turned to Instagram to share a series of images of the two of them posing in front of Easter décor. The couple appeared to have gone out on a lunch date, which included cupcakes. Priyanka was photographed wearing a yellow cropped shirt and a mid-length skirt combination, as well as sunglasses and heels.

"Happy Easter from us!" Priyanka captioned her Instagram post.

Take a look at the post:

Priyanka Chopra had shared a video of her car ride with Nick Jonas the day before, in which the duo was listening to Hindi songs. Alia Bhatt's Ikk Kudi from the film Udta Punjab was one of the songs played.

Priyanka Chopra had extended a 'direct appeal' to world leaders, urging them to aid refugees and children in Eastern Europe, particularly Ukraine. Priyanka Chopra published a video on Instagram, claiming that the Ukraine conflict has resulted in one of the fastest large-scale displacements of children since World War II. She also referred to it as the largest refugee crisis we have ever experienced as humans.

Priyanka said, "World leaders, this is a direct appeal to you. We need you to answer the call from activists and advocates working to support the humanitarian and refugee crisis that we are watching unfold every day in Eastern Europe. We need you to take immediate action to help displaced people from Ukraine and all around the world."



She added, "To give you context in total two million children have been forced to leave everything behind in search of safety in neighbouring countries. Together with the 2.5 million children internally displaced inside Ukraine. It's one of the fastest large-scale displacements of children since World War 2. These numbers are staggering. So much trauma for so many young lives which will forever be carved into their memories. None of these children will ever be the same again after what they have seen and what they have experienced."