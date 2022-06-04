Inside photos of Malaika Arora's luxurious Turkey vacation

Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora is currently escaping India's scorching heat by taking a relaxing vacation in Turkey. The actress has uploaded photos from Cappadocia and is currently in Antalya, as shown by the last photo in her story.

The actress is dressed in a red outfit and looks just lovely. She's having a good time with her buddy Preeta Sukhtankar. Malika appears to be having a great time, from gazing at the 'starry starry' night sky to sipping Turkish Tea and admiring the beautiful scenery.

Check out some photos from here vacay:

Malaika Arora, who was featured on the cover of Grazia India, spoke up about her turbulent childhood



Malaika shared that despite having a great childhood, she admitted that circumstances were not always simple for her. She added, "My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens. I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms."