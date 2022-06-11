Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's picnic with her family in Himachal

Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut went for a picnic with her family. She is currently in Manali and has shared several photos from her "favourite spot." "Much needed break day with my family at my favourite area... the weather was also kind...beautiful day," she posted on Instagram.

Kangana wore a polka-dotted red dress and a cap for the picnic according to the photos. She was seen happily posing among the trees, wearing no make-up. Her sister Rangoli Chandel, nephew Prithvi, and parents accompanied her. They were surrounded by hills, vegetation, and a tiny river in photographs. At the picnic, the star also posted a photo of her father gently feeding her mum. Kangana was spotted resting on her mother's shoulder in another touching moment.

Kangana just went to her hometown of Himachal Pradesh, and on Thursday, she uploaded a series of photos of her new home on her Instagram account. She showed fans through her opulent home in the hills, describing it as "authentic, typically mountain style made of river stone, local stone, and wood."

“Here is something for all design enthusiasts, who love the decor and are curious about mountains architecture which is local but ancient and deeply traditional. I built a new home it’s an extension of my existing house in Manali but this time kept it authentic, typically mountain style made of river stones, local slates, and wood. I have also incorporated Himachali paintings, weaves, rugs, embroideries, and wooden karigiri,” she said in a post.



Kangana Ranaut has begun filming her forthcoming political drama Emergency. Her other planned projects include Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and Sita: The Incarnation. She most recently appeared in Dhaakad, alongside Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.