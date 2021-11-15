Inside photos of Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan’s luxury resort in Maldives that costs Rs 10 lakh per night

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have arrived in the Maldives to celebrate the 10th birthday of their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The couple revealed their stay at Amilla, a luxury resort, on their separate social media accounts.

The lavish resort has a variety of villas to choose from. Reef Water Pool Villas, Sunset Water Pool Villas, Lagoon Water Pool Villas, and Multi-Bedroom Residences are among the options. The majority of villas have private pools and a view.

Although it is unclear which of these villa or residence alternatives Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have chosen, the website indicates that the cheapest villa costs around $1,000 (77,500) per night, while their largest villa option, which can accommodate up to 20 guests, costs $13,900 (10.33 lakhs).

The most expensive lodging choices at the site appear to be their residences. The resort has four, six, and eight-bedroom suites available. According to Indianexpress.com, the six-bedroom mansion costs $19,000 (14 lakh) each night.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan posted photos of the view from their rooms on Instagram on Sunday. Twin swimming pools and a private beach were shown in Aishwarya's photo.

Abhishek and Aishwarya had been to the Maldives earlier this month to commemorate the birthday of Ponniyin Selvan's star. They shared photos from their private party on social media.