Inside photos: Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, others attend Shweta Bachchan's star-studded white-themed birthday bash

There's no party like a star-studded bash! From filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Ananya Panday, actor Sidharth Malhotra to superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, tinsel town celebrities gathered under one roof to celebrate Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan birthday in Mumbai on Thursday.

As per the pictures that surfaced online from Shweta's birthday bash, it seems like the birthday girl chose 'white' as the colour theme for her guests' outfits as they turned up in stylish attires with different shades of white. Aryan arrived for the party in a cool white T-shirt, while Karan opted for a shiny white over-sized blazer teamed with matching trousers and a black shirt. Mommy Jaya Bachchan marked her elegant presence in a white ethnic suit. SRK's wife Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor, and Sonali Bendre were also present at the star-studded night.

Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi, too, made a graceful entry at Shweta's party in white attires.

Thanks to fashion designer Manish Malhotra for sharing a string of images from Shweta's birthday. He also posted a picture with the birthday girl who's all dressed up in a pretty white outfit.



However, the main members of the Bachchan family including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan missed the party.

On Wednesday, they were spotted at the Mumbai airport before jetting off to an unknown location for vacation.

