Inside Photos: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli raise a toast, daughter Vamika twins with mom as she turns 1

Inside photos of the first birthday celebrations of Bollywood actress-producer Anushka Sharma and Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika are out. Giving fans a glimpse of her munchkin's first birthday celebrations, Anushka Sharma shared a few photos on social media that have now gone viral. Both Anushka and Vamika are currently accompanying Virat in South Africa, where the star cricketer is leading the Indian side in the Test series.

The first photo that Anushka Sharma dropped was that of herself with Vamika, both twinning in white outfits. Not revealing Vamika's face, Anushka held her to her left as the munchkin's back faced the camera. We could see Anushka overjoyed as she laughed and looked at Vamika in the candid click. Though we could not see Vamika from the front, we are sure she looked pretty in white.

Check out the photo below:

The second photo shared by Anushka featured her with her husband Virat Kohli. In the photo, the couple is seen raising a toast as their daughter Vamika turned one. As Anushka and Virat shared a laugh holding wine glasses in their hand, they seemed to be enjoying the moment thoroughly. Alongside the photo, Anushka wrote, "The sun was bright, the light beautiful, the table full, and just like that our little girl turned one!" "The evening was made extra special with the warmest people. And here I was worried about her first birthday being in a bubble! Thank you guys!! (you know who you are)," Anuhska Sharma added.

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, cricketer Hriddhiman Saha's wife Romi Mitra shared a few glimpses of the venue where Vamika's first birthday was held and it looked like quite the stunning place. Check out the photos below:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple has maintained that they do not to engage their child on social media and have requested the paps not to share photos of their daughter and to respect their privacy.