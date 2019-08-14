Inside photos: 7 years on, Riteish Deshmukh remembers late Vilasrao Deshmukh

On seventh death anniversary, Riteish Deshmukh took to Instagram to remember late father Vilasrao Deshmukh. The actor shared some photos from the prayer hall. Riteish, his wife Genelia D'Souza were seen praying, while mother Vaishalitai Deshmukh and brother Dheeraj Deshmukh also remembered Vilasrao.

In another photo which Riteish shared, the men (including him) stood in one side. They were dressed in white. Meanwhile the ladies stood together on the other side of Vilasrao Deshmukh's photo frame with garland. Sharing the images, the actor wrote, "Some say 7 years is a long time, for me it feels like yesterday. Miss You Pappa..."

Read his post here:

For the uninitiated, Vilasrao Deshmukh was former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He served two terms as the CM. Apart from that Vilasrao also served his term as Union cabinet as the Minister of Science and Technology. He left for the heavenly abode after suffering from multiple organ failure on August 14, 2012 at Global Hospitals, Chennai.

Riteish and Genelia's goodwill for the Chief Minister continues. They recently contributed Rs. 25 lakhs towards Chief Minister Relief Fund for Maharashtra Floods. On the work front, Riteish was last seen in Ajay Devgn-Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit Nene starrer Total Dhamaal.